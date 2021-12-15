European markets head for choppy open as investors focus on Fed decision

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open flat to higher Wednesday as investor focus turns to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening unchanged at 7,229, Germany's DAX 44 points higher at 15,527, France's CAC 40 up 17 points at 6,922 and Italy's FTSE MIB 93 points higher at 26,652, according to data from IG.

Investors are focused on central bank action this week with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank all due to announce monetary policy decisions.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where policymakers were expected to discuss speeding up the end of its bond-buying program, concludes on Wednesday.

The central bank will release a statement on Wednesday with quarterly projections for the economy, inflation and interest rates. Chairman Jerome Powell will also hold a press conference.

Investors will be watching closely for commentary around whether the Fed plans to accelerate the end of its bond-buying program. At present, the central bank's asset purchase program will end in June 2022, but several officials have spoken about ending the purchases sooner.

The latest CNBC Fed Survey showed that investment professionals and economists expect the Fed to wind down its asset purchases by March and begin rate hikes in June.