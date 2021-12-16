Biden wants to improve Social Security’s online services. Here's some changes beneficiaries may see

Applying for Social Security benefits can be a complicated process. Now President Joe Biden wants to make it easier.

This week, the president signed an executive order to streamline processes for Americans to apply for services and benefits at 17 federal agencies.

"For millions of people who retire each year, you should be able to apply for Social Security benefits without needing to go to a Social Security office," Biden stated at the signing of the executive order.

Other government services are also slated to be improved through new online tools aimed at making it easier to file taxes or help Medicare enrollees access personalized information and expanded customer support.

For Social Security, the effort comes as the federal agency has been tasked with switching much of its services online after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In person office visits are now available by appointment only, provided applicants and beneficiaries meet certain qualifications.

The transition has affected the federal agency's services, with some offices facing a significant backlog of traditional mail, according to the Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

Earlier this year, the government watchdog flagged concerns about the increased volume of mail handled by Social Security's field offices and the lack of formal processes to track it.

The government agency does not know the exact volume of mail it is processing, which makes it difficult to properly adjust staffing levels, the Office of the Inspector General said in a recent annual report.