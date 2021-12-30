Why deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has soared to its highest level in 15 years

Diseased palm trees affected by a virus that causes the tree to rot in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. UniversalImagesGroup | Getty Images

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged in 2021, reaching a 15-year high as it emerged that the forest has begun emitting more carbon than it can absorb. Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) estimated last month that 13,235 square kilometers (8,224 square miles) of the forest was cleared between August 2020 and July 2021 — the greatest area lost to deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon since 2006.

Why is the Amazon losing trees?

The Amazon rainforest covers land in nine countries, but around 60% lies in Brazil. According to Greenpeace, one-third of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon is linked to so-called land grabbing of public land, mainly driven by meat producers clearing space for cattle ranches. At the COP26 climate summit in November, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed an international pledge to end deforestation by 2030. But deforestation has increased in Brazil under Bolsonaro's rule. He has courted controversy during his presidency for encouraging activities like mining and agriculture in the Amazon and has been criticized for making efforts to pass laws that would allow commercial developments on protected land. The President has also offered financial incentives to indigenous tribes who develop their land in the rainforest into soy plantations, according to Reuters. In August, Brazil's lower house of Congress passed a bill that will make it easier for squatters on public land to be granted deeds to that land. It came after a separate bill, passed by the lower house in May, paved the way for mining, agriculture and other projects in the Amazon to be greenlit more easily. Both bills are now set to be considered by Brazil's Senate for approval. Luciana Gatti, a climate scientist at INPE, described the levels of deforestation being seen in the Amazon as "a nightmare." "It's really crazy and self-destructive — this really is a nightmare for scientists because we try to advise that this is the complete opposite way from where we need to go, but we are not listened to," she told CNBC. "We need the Amazon to maintain precipitation, regulate temperatures and absorb CO2."

International responsibility

Gatti said illegal activity in the Amazon was driving the current rate of deforestation, but argued that many countries were participating in the destruction of the rainforest by importing certain products, like wood and beef, from Brazil. "If you're importing beef from Brazil, 40% of it comes from the Amazon — [many importers] don't request any proof that these imports don't represent deforestation," she said. "The problem in the last few years is that Brazil's money has become very cheap, so for producers to export beef or corn or soybeans it's much more lucrative, and then they grow the size of their sites in the Amazon." One key pledge made by Bolsonaro's administration has been to open Brazil's economy up to the world through international trade. When forest fires raged in the Amazon in 2019, some countries suggested Brazil should face economic sanctions if it failed to protect the rainforest. While Bolsonaro responded with anger to those suggestions, the country's biggest export market is currently China, the world's biggest polluter. Gatti also said mining in the rainforest was poisoning the water that indigenous people and wildlife relied on to survive. The government "doesn't see that our biggest treasure is the Amazon," she said. "The Amazon is our climate protection because it absorbs carbon and produces precipitation. But now, each dry season is drier and hotter, and this has uncontrolled burning. We try to advise, but they don't listen, and what they are producing for Brazil is a terrible future — a nightmare."

'They want to shut my mouth'

According to Gatti, federal workers like herself are under pressure to take the government line on issues like the environment. We feel "very strong pressure to not say anything that the government doesn't like," she told CNBC. "They don't like [hearing about deforestation and climate change], they have crazy ideas that come from people who think the earth is flat — it's unbelievable. They don't like me because I say things that they don't believe in and they don't agree with. They want to shut my mouth." A spokesperson for the Brazilian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. In 2019, Bolsonaro clashed with world leaders over his handling of huge forest fires raging through the Amazon and allegedly fired the former head of INPE after the space agency published data showing a massive surge in forest fires. Philip Fearnside, an ecologist at Brazil's National Institute for Research in Amazonia (INPA), told CNBC that the situation in the Amazon is "definitely getting worse," with deforestation and forest degradation rising due to activities like logging and forest fires.