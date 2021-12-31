Bitcoin slump offers tax play for investors — for now

Bitcoin took a beating in December — but that price plunge opens a tax loophole for investors.

The cryptocurrency lost about 18% this month through Thursday, with prices falling to about $47,000 per coin. Surging U.S. Covid cases in the U.S. were a major catalyst for the decline, which extended to other popular cryptocurrencies like ethereum.

However, crypto investors can take advantage of that loss in a way stock, mutual fund and other investors can't. That's because so-called wash sale rules don't apply to crypto transactions.

Crypto investors reap a dual benefit from this arrangement.

First, they can sell crypto for a loss and claim a tax benefit. (That benefit comes via tax-loss harvesting, which lets investors use a loss to reduce or eliminate capital-gains tax owed on winning investments sold for a gain.) Second, investors can quickly buy back the crypto they sold to capture any rebound in price — which isn't far-fetched given crypto's volatility.

The first benefit is broadly available to investors, but the second isn't due to wash-sale rules. The anti-abuse rules prevent stock investors from buying an identical or similar security within 30 days before or 30 days after a sale without triggering penalties.

"It lets you completely manipulate [crypto] on the downside and use it to create a tax [benefit]," Leon LaBrecque, a certified financial planner and accountant at Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan, has told CNBC.

Of course, many bitcoin and other crypto investors may not have a loss on the books. Despite bitcoin's recent plunge, the coin was up about 62% in 2021 through Thursday — more than twice the return of the S&P 500 Index this year.