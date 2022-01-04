There are times when it makes sense to sell stocks. Here are some of them

Maybe you've heeded the usual personal finance advice to avoid looking at your 401(k) balance during market volatility, and when stocks are slipping or headlines are screaming, you're calm.

By and large, that attitude will serve you well. Over the last century or so, the S&P 500 Index has produced an average annual return of 11%.

However, there are points in an investor's journey when it would actually serve them better to pull out their map and make tweaks to their plan, experts say.

That reassessment may be especially important after the long run-up in the market: The S&P 500 has had a cumulative return of more than 250% over the last 10 years, and during that time a $500,000 investment in the index would have grown to more than $2.3 million, according to an analysis by Morningstar Direct.

"There are several instances when adjustments are warranted," said Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which came in at No. 1 on CNBC's FA 100 list in 2021.

If your short-term cash needs have changed, your allocation may need to, as well, Mirsberger said.

For example, perhaps you're getting close to needing a down payment on a house, are expecting a major medical expense or have learned you'll soon experience a reduction to your income.

In any such case, you may want to pull out the requisite money from your investment account and reallocate it to cash, Mirsberger said.