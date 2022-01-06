Several states have run out of federal rental assistance

Several states have stopped accepting applications for federal rental assistance.

The programs in New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Texas, as well as Washington, D.C., are either closed or on hold, leaving many struggling renters cut off from their only hope of paying off their debt and staying in their homes.

Congress allocated more than $45 billion in rental assistance in stimulus packages passed in December 2020 and March 2021. That funding was unprecedented: Just $1.5 billion was earmarked for renters during the Great Recession.

More from Personal Finance:

10 things that will be more expensive in 2022

Your best money moves before interest rates rise

Do you think you have a spending problem?

However, the pandemic brought unseen hardship to renters, at one point leaving as many as 40 million people at risk of eviction. Research has found that the average renter in arrears owes $3,700.

A deluge of applications has forced some states to shut their federal rental assistance programs earlier than expected. The aid is available to families who've fallen behind because of financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, and allows households to get up to 18 months of their rent covered.

Oregon, New Jersey and Texas all halted their application process in December.

Meanwhile, by November, New York and Washington, D.C., had stopped accepting requests for the relief.