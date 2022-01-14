Divorced? You can collect Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse. Here's how

As you approach retirement, you may find that your ideal life no longer includes your current spouse.

You're not alone. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of people who have been divorced is highest among those ages 55 to 64.

Even though you may want to end your marriage, there may be reason to pause those plans.

You may be able to claim Social Security retirement benefits on your ex-spouse's work record. But the timing of your divorce could impact your eligibility to do so.

Divorced people have access to former spouses' benefits only if they'd been married 10 years or longer, according to David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.

"That is a huge, huge benefit," he said.

Yet some people are not aware this strategy is available to them. A MassMutual poll conducted last year found that 30% of individuals did not know a divorced person may potentially collect Social Security benefits on their ex-spouse's earnings history.