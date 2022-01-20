Japan markets jump as Nasdaq closes in correction territory; China to release loan prime rate

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan jumped on Thursday, even as Wall Street fell with the Nasdaq closing in correction territory and U.S. yields retreating from their recent gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.78%, while the Topix was up nearly 1%. Sony jumped 4.63%, after tumbling over 12% the day before as Microsoft on Tuesday said it is buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion.

Trade data on Thursday showed that Japan's exports rose 17.5% in December compared to the year before — higher than the 16% expected in a Reuters poll, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.29%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged down 0.17%.

China is set to release its loan prime rate on Thursday. Other economic data ahead for the day include Japan's exports for December, as well as Australia's jobs data.

Over in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite fell again Wednesday, dipping 1.15% to 14,340.26. That brought its decline from its November high to more than 10% as investors continue to dump tech shares as interest rates spike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.82 points to 35,028.65, dragged down by a 3.1% decline in Caterpillar's stock. The S&P 500 slid nearly 1% to 4,532.76.