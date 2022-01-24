What to watch today: Wall Street to open lower after Nasdaq's worst week since March 2020

BY THE NUMBERS

Snap (SNAP) slid 5.3% in the premarket after it was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Wedbush, which sees various headwinds impacting the social media network operator's revenue growth. Philips (PHG) fell 4% in the premarket after the Dutch health technology company reported falling profit due in part to supply chain issues that are expected to persist in coming months. Philips did predict a strong recovery in sales for the second half of the year. Halliburton (HAL) rose 1.5% in the premarket after the oilfield services company beat top and bottom line estimates for the fourth quarter. Demand for the company's services jumped as oil prices rose. Halliburton also raised its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share from 4.5 cents a share.

