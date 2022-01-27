Amy Schneider's nearly $1.4 million 'Jeopardy!' winnings will come with big tax hit

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions.

Amy Schneider is out of "Jeopardy!." She made history on the show nonetheless.

Schneider, an Oakland, California-based software engineering manager, was defeated Wednesday by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, after a 40-game winning streak.

Still, Schneider has notched the second-most wins of all time, coming up short only to Ken Jennings' record of 74 consecutive games won. At the end of her time on the game show, she amassed nearly $1.4 million in winnings.

With that purse, she'll leave the show a wealthy woman. She'll also have to pay a large chunk to Uncle Sam.

"She's going to have a pretty hefty tax bill because the income she's earned on the show is ordinary income," said Megan Gorman, an attorney and managing partner at Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco. "She'll be paying some of the top rates in the United States on this income."

More from Invest in You:

The 'Great Resignation' could be a good time for a career change

Companies raise perks to repay employees' student loans

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them

The tax breakdown

Winning more than $1 million will place Schneider in the top tax bracket in the country. Given that Schneider is likely a single filer, that means she'll have a 37% federal tax rate for at least a portion of the earnings.

In California, where Schneider lives and the show is filmed, she's also subject to one of the highest state tax rates in the country.

Again, winnings of more than $1 million will put her in the top tax bracket in the state, meaning she'll owe an additional 13.3% — 12.3% is the top tax rate, and income of more than $1 million is subject to an additional 1% mental health services tax, Gorman said.