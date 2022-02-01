'Headstrong' women and 'dependent' men may get paid less, research finds

Women earned just 84% of what men made in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

And that difference — dubbed the gender wage gap — has stayed consistent for about 15 years.

The discrepancy is often attributed to education, occupation and experience.

However, research from economists at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University suggests that expectations for gender behavior that start in childhood could contribute to differences in earnings in early adulthood.

Two particular childhood behaviors — whether someone is perceived as "headstrong" or "dependent," as defined by researchers — have significant associations with early adult income by gender, the research found.

Children with high headstrong scores were more likely to argue, lose their tempers, or be stubborn or nervous. In contrast, those who scored highly on dependency tended to demand attention, cling to adults and were more likely to cry.

A so-called headstrong young woman will earn $2,431 less per year than men in comparable positions, the research found. Meanwhile, she will make $2,092 less if she is one standard deviation higher than another woman on a headstrong scale created by child psychologists.

Because the average wage for the young workers was only about $21,000, that represented about a 10% lower wage.