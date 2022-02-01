Microsoft and Shell are betting on a company making greener jet fuel

The LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels plant in Soperton, Ga., is expected to begin producing 10 million gallons of SAF and renewable diesel per year from sustainable ethanol in 2023. Photo courtesy LanzaJet

No new planes or new plane engines required

There are several ways to decarbonize the airline industry, which is generally considered one of the hardest sectors to make clean. None of them are perfect. Electric planes are in their early stages of development and production, but current battery technology has range limitations, and the batteries themselves are heavy, which is a problem in air travel. Hydrogen-powered planes are another possibility, but producing clean hydrogen today is expensive, and it wouldn't work on existing planes. Engines would have to be modified. Airbus is developing a hydrogen-powered plane, for instance, but it may not be in production until 2035.

Compatibility with existing planes is necessary to start cleaning up the airline industry today, as airplanes last for between 20 and 30 years and designing a new aircraft takes about a decade. Also, aviation is necessarily a global industry. A solution has to work everywhere a plane goes. "So, the U.S. may make progress in developing and deploying a hydrogen-powered aircraft. Will India also be ready to accept and refuel that aircraft?" said LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis. That leaves sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, which is certified to work with existing planes. LanzaJet's SAF can be blended with regular jet fuel in a 50/50 mix. "For us, it's about the urgency of needing to take action today." Samartzis told CNBC. "SAF is the best solution for the coming years and likely two-plus decades."

The LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels plant in Soperton, Ga. Photo courtesy LanzaJet

In the future, LanzaJet may consider using ethanol made from corn if it can be made with low carbon intensity, either through carbon capture and sequestration or other methods. "There's work to do in the corn ethanol industry to improve the carbon intensity of corn ethanol and to create a better understanding of the actual performance of a lower carbon intensity of corn ethanol than what is reported as a blanket statistic for the industry," Samartzis told CNBC. "Some corn ethanol producers have done good work in lowering the carbon intensity of their corn ethanol." Samartzis came to the start-up from United, where he worked for more than a decade to develop the sustainable aviation industry. The ethos in the space has changed, he says. At United, around 2008, alternative fuel investigations were catalyzed by sky-high crude oil prices. Now, however, the industry momentum is fueled by efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change. "I think the pressure to take action is certainly there today. It wasn't there 13 years ago," Samartzis said. "That pressure comes from investors, it comes from consumers. And it comes from governments, frankly, who are tightening things up and saying you have to do better." In September, the Biden Administration said it was taking steps to decarbonize the airline sector by 2050, and SAF will be a key part of that. "In the future, electric and hydrogen-powered aviation may unlock affordable and convenient local and regional travel," the Biden administration said. "But for today's long-distance travel, we need bold partnerships to spur the deployment of billions of gallons of sustainable aviation fuels quickly."

Racing to market