Senators tout bill that would make it easier for pregnant women to continue working

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decline in U.S pregnancies and prompted a number of women to opt out of the workforce.

Now, a bipartisan proposal in Congress aims to alleviate the hurdles pregnant women face so that they can stay in their jobs.

On Wednesday, Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., urged their fellow lawmakers to pass the legislation that has been introduced in every Congress since 2011, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The bill, called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, was passed by the House of Representatives 315 to 101 last May.

It was subsequently advanced by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in August with a 19 to 2 vote.

"We're working with colleagues to get it passed and signed into law this year," Cassidy said Wednesday during a webinar hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The bill would require employers to make reasonable accommodations so that pregnant women can continue to work.

"At its heart, this bill is about supporting pregnant women and their families," Casey said. "It's also about basic economic security, along with dignity and compassion for pregnant workers."