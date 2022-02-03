European markets head for muted open as investors await ECB decision

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open flat to lower on Thursday with investors focusing on the outcome of the European Central Bank's next policy meeting as inflation data in the euro zone remains a concern.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,586, Germany's DAX 43 points lower at 15,584, France's CAC 40 down 19 points at 7,105 and Italy's FTSE MIB 22 points lower at 27,296, according to data from IG.

Investors will be focusing on the latest monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank on Thursday with the region's inflation data putting pressure on the central bank to act. Inflation in the euro zone rose to 5.1% in January, despite expectations for a sharp drop to 4.4%.