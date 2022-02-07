Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Spirit Airlines, Peloton, Snowflake, Netflix and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Frontier Group, Spirit Airlines — Shares of Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines rose in midday trading after the companies announced they are merging in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. The two largest low-cost airlines will create what would become the fifth-largest airline in the country. Spirit Airlines surged 14% and Frontier Group was marginally higher.

Peloton — Shares of the exercise bike maker soared 15% after reports that Amazon and Nike expressed interest in buying the company. The reports come a few days after activist investor Blackwells Capital urged Peloton's board to consider a sale of the company. Still, CNBC reported that all talks are preliminary, and Peloton has yet to kick off a formal sales process.

Hasbro — Hasbro shares fell 0.7% even after the toymaker beat Wall Street estimates for its latest quarterly report. Hasbro posted per-share earnings of $1.21, well above the 88 cents a share Refinitiv consensus estimate.