1 in 3 young adults will see an average $800 tax credit boost this year

Young workers without kids will get a boost this tax season thanks to the American Rescue Plan's expansion of the earned income tax credit.

Previously, Americans age 19 to 24 without dependent children were barred from claiming the credit, a benefit to low- and middle-income workers. The Biden administration enhanced the credit for the 2021 tax year, which means more workers are eligible to receive larger amounts through the benefit.

For the 37% of workers 19 to 24 who are now eligible to receive the credit, the expansion will mean an average boost of $820, according to a study from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. If an individual has no other tax liability, that money will be sent to them in their refund for the year.

"For a lot of people in that age range, that can be a pretty meaningful amount of money for them to receive," said Aidan Davis, a senior state policy analyst at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy and the author of the study.

The enhanced credit

The American Rescue Plan passed last year expanded the existing earned income tax credit by boosting the full benefit to $1,502 from $538 and allowing workers age 19 to 24 and 65 and older without dependent children to claim the credit.

Previously, only workers with children were able to claim the credit, which left out some of the workers with the lowest incomes as well as noncustodial parents, which means those who do have children who don't live with them for most of the time.

It also increased the income caps for claiming the full credit to $21,430 from $15,820 for single filers and to $27,380 from $21,710 for those married filing jointly.