'We made it through.' Small business owners are optimistic but still face challenges almost two years into the pandemic

Briana Thompson, owner of Spiked Spin, is optimistic about her company's future, despite having a turbulent time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her Brooklyn, New York-based boutique spin studio, Spiked Spin, had only been open for a few months before the crisis hit. It wound up being shuttered for more than a year, reopening in May 2021.

Then, the omicron variant took hold of the city, which forced her to close her doors again in early December for a few weeks.

"I felt that shock of fear again, where we were like, what does this mean?" said Thompson, 32.

Fortunately, the studio reopened at the beginning of January. The entire experience, which includes draining her savings and personal emergency fund, has made Thompson more determined to bring health and wellness to underserved communities, her company's core mission. Yet, she knows there may be more disruptions on the horizon.

"As much as we are now 'prepared' to understand the virus a bit, I know that we really don't," Thompson said.

"I hope we can get it under some kind of control, but we are not moving in fear."

Fully 71% of U.S. small business owners said the recent rise in Covid-19 cases has negatively impacted their business revenue, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs. The poll of 1,466 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses participants was conducted by Babson College and David Binder Research from Jan. 10 to 13.

There were 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. as of October, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, comprising 99.9% of all firms. Eighty-one percent of small businesses have no paid employees while19%, or 6 million firms, do.

To be sure, generating enough revenue is the biggest post-pandemic challenge facing owners, according to the Small Business Index from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. Inflation and complying with Covid-19 safety protocols also were top concerns.