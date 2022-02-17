South Korean trade minister says Russia-Ukraine crisis could disrupt supply chains

South Korea is monitoring the Russia-Ukraine crisis closely to assess its impact on energy prices, or possible disruptions to supply chains, its trade minister told CNBC.

"I think first, we are closely monitoring a spike in the energy prices," Yeo Han-koo said, adding that as much as 92% of South Korea's needs are being met by energy imports.

"Some of these supply chains in [the] manufacturing sector could be also exposed to these potential geopolitical risks," he told CNBC's Chery Kang. "So we are taking all these policy measures to meet this potential risk."

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have spiked in recent months as Russia built up troops along its border with Ukraine.

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that many as 7,000 troops have joined the 150,000 already near the border in recent days. That's despite claims by the Russian government a day earlier, that the Kremlin was starting a partial drawdown of its troops along the Ukrainian border, and returning them to their base.