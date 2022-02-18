Government watchdog looks to crack down on student loan servicers that deceive borrowers about public service loan forgiveness

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday pledged a crackdown on student loan servicers that flout rules on loan forgiveness for public servants.

The government agency said it "plans to prioritize" oversight of student loans in the coming year, with a "specific focus" on monitoring how servicers are engaging with federal-loan borrowers about public service loan forgiveness, according to a compliance bulletin.

That forgiveness program, created in 2007, lets nonprofit and government employees have their remaining federal student loans excused after 120 payments (or 10 years).

More from Personal Finance:

Education Department forgives $415 million in student debt

The cost of long-term care is rising amid staffing shortages

A petition for an $18 minimum wage is gaining signatures in California

The program has been plagued by problems and few borrowers have gotten the promised relief, many times because of confusing or technical reasons.

The CFPB, established in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, found that some loan servicers — which manage student-loan accounts — had deceived borrowers about their ability to become eligible for public service loan forgiveness, according to the memo issued Friday.

The Biden administration loosened the program's rules in October, offering a waiver that essentially gave borrowers who'd been shut out of forgiveness a second chance. The U.S. Department of Education estimates the move could impact 550,000 borrowers.