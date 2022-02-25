A Washington, D.C., area guaranteed income pilot has helped to fill gaps where federal pandemic aid fell short

The United States Capitol is seen framed with a canopy of trees from Fort Stanton Park on in Washington, D.C.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused unexpected financial shocks for many Americans, particularly low-income service workers who were at higher risk of losing their jobs.

The emergency situation prompted four community-based organizations to develop a guaranteed income program for certain residents of Washington, D.C.

Starting in July 2020, the program gave $5,500 to participants in the capital's Ward 8, an area that was disproportionately hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Recipients could opt to receive the money either in one lump sum or five monthly payments of approximately $1,100 each.

The program, named THRIVE East of the River, continued through January of this year and included 590 households.

More from Personal Finance:

Your 2021 child care costs could mean an $8,000 tax credit

Petition for $18 minimum wage gains signatures in California

Families struggle without monthly child tax credit payments

Those participating typically had less than $25,000 in income. About 98% of the participants are Black and 85% are women.

Even prior to the pandemic, the residents of Ward 8 struggled with food insecurity, lack of access to quality health care and high housing costs. The area has also struggled with legacy effects of segregation and disinvestment in majority Black neighborhoods.

For example, for many years Ward 8 did not have a grocery store until one opened in 1998.

When the community organizations began to enroll area residents with the promise of no strings to the $5,500, they were met with a mixture of mistrust and joy.

"At first, it was like, 'We can't trust this.' And then the second reaction is, 'Somebody cares,'" said Mary Bogle, principal research associate at the Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

The THRIVE program is the latest of many guaranteed income programs to pop up in cities and local communities across the country. Many of the programs are inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who advocated for direct cash support as a way to combat poverty.