European markets set to plummet at the open as new sanctions are imposed on Russia

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open sharply lower on Monday as global markets track developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 117 points lower at 7,370, Germany's DAX 538 points lower at 14,007, France's CAC 40 down 228 points at 6,521 and Italy's FTSE MIB 968 points lower t 24,761, according to IG.

The Russian advance into Ukraine has continued throughout the weekend. Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, with reports of fighting taking place and residents being warned to stay in shelters.

More sanctions have been imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S., Europe and Canada agreeing Saturday to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT. The U.K. and EU have also closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.