Biden pushes for paid family leave in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden called for passing a new federal paid family and medical leave policy in his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

However, the timing of when such a law could be put in place is still up in the air.

The policy is part of Democrats' sweeping social spending plan, Build Back Better, that has stalled on Capitol Hill. The party had aimed to pass the legislation through a simple majority. But opposition from some leaders, particularly Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has dimmed its prospects.

If paid family and medical leave were to go forward, it would bring the U.S. in line with most other developed nations that already have paid leave policies.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden reiterates $400,000 tax pledge to fund agenda

Why future child tax credit checks could come with work requirements

Student loan forgiveness absent from State of the Union address

The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 allowed workers to take unpaid time off.

Nine states and Washington, D.C., have enacted their own paid family and medical leave laws, up from four states in 2016, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While some workers may be able to use these benefits, many are not. Currently, 79% of workers do not have access to a defined paid family leave or caregiving benefit, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Moreover, 60% do not have medical leave.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped invigorate interest in a national paid leave program. In 2020, a temporary program was created that expanded access to paid sick and caregiving days for Covid-related reasons.