Here are the Russian oligarch yachts being seized as sanctions sink in

A file photo dated September 10, 2018 shows mega yacht named "Dilbar" belonging to Uzbek-born Russian business-magnate Alisher Usmanov as it refuels by a tanker in Mugla, Turkiye. Germany seizes Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht at Port of Hamburg.

At least two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs have been seized by authorities in the European Union after the executives were sanctioned following their country's invasion of Ukraine.

The move to target these assets comes as the U.S. Justice Department announced a new task force that will help enforce sweeping sanctions against Russian oligarchs. The task force will use various tools at its disposable, including cryptocurrency tracing, to track down assets to seize and prosecute those who violate the sanctions.

Meanwhile, the United States and their allies have placed what could be devastating sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and key Russian financial institutions, including the nation's central bank.