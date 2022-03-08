Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Caterpillar, SunPower and more

A sign is posted in front of a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Shell — Shares of Shell popped more than 2% after the company announced it was stopping all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. Shell also apologized for buying a heavily discounted consignment of Russian oil.

Dick's Sporting Goods — Shares of the sporting goods giant jumped 6.4% after the company reported profits and sales growth in its holiday quarter that topped analysts' estimates. Dick's also offered a better-than-expected forecast for 2022 earnings and same-store sales, which it says sets a baseline for future growth coming out of Covid-19.

Enphase Energy, SunPower — Enphase Energy and SunPower each rose 11% and 17% respectively as rising oil prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to shift attention toward alternative energy sources. President Joe Biden also announced Tuesday a ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil — Traditional energy stocks are up as oil prices continue to rise, and the U.S. announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports in response to its war on Ukraine. Shares of Chevron and Exxon each rose about 5% and 0.5% in midday trading.

Dish Network — Shares of the telecom company jumped more than 7% on Tuesday after Dish received an upgrade from UBS to buy. UBS said in a note to clients that Dish's spectrum holdings are undervalued and provide a backstop against downside risk for the stock.

Apple — Apple shares climbed 0.8% in midday trading. The tech giant is holding its first launch event of the year on Tuesday, where it's expected to a announce new iPhone and iPad. Some analysts are also expecting Apple to announce a budget iPhone.

Caterpillar — Shares rallied more than 8% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to a buy rating from a hold rating. The firm said the surge in commodities prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could boost Caterpillar's performance.

Petco — Shares of Petco rose 10% midday after the company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. The pet retailer also issued strong revenue guidance for 2022.

Okta — Shares rallied more than 4% after Mizuho upgraded the stock to a buy rating from neutral. Mizuho said the cybersecurity firm is "difficult to ignore."

ThredUp — Shares of ThredUp rose more than 5% even after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted a loss of 18 cents per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 17 cents per share. ThredUp's revenue met analysts' estimates, but the company's first-quarter revenue guidance came in lower than expected.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting