Russia will be a 'very challenging investment story' for a long time to come, strategist says

People walk past a currency exchange office in central Moscow on Feb. 28, 2022, with zeros on the scoreboard since there are no three-digit sections on it to display the current exchange rate.

LONDON — Even if Russia's invasion of Ukraine is de-escalated, investment in Russian assets will be scarce for a long time to come, according to Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are meeting in Turkey this week for crunch peace talks as Moscow's onslaught in Ukraine continues. Russian forces on Wednesday night were accused of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The prospect of a de-escalation sent global stock markets skyrocketing on Wednesday and reversed the recent surge in oil and other commodity prices. However, Ash suggested those seeking to buy Russian assets on the cheap had "misread Russia."

"The story around Russia has changed and the ability of investors to buy Russia over the longer term has also changed," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"The damage to the Russian economy will be long term, so it depends why you are buying it — are you buying it because the Russian economy is going to bounce back? I don't think it is."

Russia's invasion has been met with unprecedented economic sanctions from Western powers aimed at cutting Moscow adrift from the global economy, with the U.S. this week taking the substantial measure of banning imports of Russian oil.

Meanwhile international blue chip companies have withdrawn from their operations in the country en masse and divested from Russian assets.