What to watch today: Oil rebounds as Russia-Ukraine talks fail, taking stock futures down

The FAA has finalized safety directives aimed at fixing Pratt & Whitney engine issues on certain Boeing (BA) 777 jets. Boeing must now lay out the steps airlines will need to take to meet the FAA's requirements. Boeing fell 1.5% in the premarket. CrowdStrike (CRWD) surged 12.5% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The cybersecurity company also issued an upbeat 2022 forecast. CrowdStrike said it would strongly pursue market share as cybersecurity demand accelerates. Asana (ASAN) tumbled 24% in the premarket after the collaboration software company forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the current quarter. Asana reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its most recent quarter, as well as revenue that exceeded analyst forecasts. Marqeta (MQ) rallied 7.4% in premarket action after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a breakeven quarter in the face of an expected bottom-line loss. The fintech company also issued an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast. JD.com (JD) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter as more shoppers used its e-commerce platform. But the China-based company also reported its slowest revenue growth since early 2020. Its stock slid 6.5% in the premarket. Wheels Up Experience (UP) reported a quarterly loss of 31 cents per share, 6 cents wider than the consensus estimate. Revenue, however, was well above estimates at $345 million, representing an increase of 64% over a year earlier, while active membership grew by 31%. Wheels Up shares gained 4% in the premarket. Anthem (ANTM) plans to change its name to Elevance Health, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move, which will require shareholder approval, is designed to reflect the broadening of its corporate portfolio.

