Cybersecurity attacks surge as Ukraine-Russia war rages on. Here's how to protect yourself

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, cybersecurity attacks have become a very real threat around the world.

The number of cyberattacks being waged by both countries since the outbreak of the conflict is "staggering," according to the research arm of Check Point Software Technologies.

"The problem is kinetic warfare is almost always accompanied by cyberwarfare," said Vahid Behzadan, an assistant professor of cybersecurity at the University of New Haven.

"This is something that private citizens may need to be concerned about."

More from Personal Finance:

These Social Security scams will try to steal your savings

More Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, report finds

Here's how urban and rural Americans build wealth

"It's unlikely Russia would target the critical infrastructure here in the U.S.; however, there is a long history of Russian hackers engaging in patriotic attacks against entities not well aligned with the Russian government," Behzadan added.

In fact, grassroots volunteers have already created widespread disruption.

As cybersecurity concerns increasingly spill over into daily life, here are the best ways to protect yourself: