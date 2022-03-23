What to watch today: Stock futures drop, a day after Wall Street had resumed its upswing

BY THE NUMBERS

General Mills (GIS) gained 1.6% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raising its full-year outlook. The food maker earned an adjusted 84 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue essentially in line with analyst forecasts. General Mills said demand for food at home continues to be elevated. Winnebago (WGO) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share, beating the $2.94 consensus estimate, and revenue also topped Street forecasts. Results were helped by strong consumer demand and higher prices. However, the recreational vehicle maker's shares lost 2.4% in the premarket. Adobe (ADBE) beat estimates by 3 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share. The software maker's revenue was slightly above estimates. However, Adobe cut its forecast for a key subscription revenue measure, expecting a $75 million hit for existing business in Russia and Belarus. Adobe slid 2.7% in the premarket. U.S.-listed marijuana stocks, including Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Sundial Growers (SNDL) jumped in the premarket following news of two takeover deals in the industry. Okta (OKTA) said a preliminary investigation found no evidence of ongoing malicious activity, following news of a hacker breach. The digital authentication company said up to 366 customers may have been impacted by the breach, but noted hackers gained only limited access. Okta dropped 3.6% in premarket trading. Private equity firms Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Elliott Investment Management are considering raising their offer for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), Bloomberg reports. Nielsen had rejected a prior offer of $25.40 per share, saying it undervalued the company. Poshmark (POSH) slid 9.4% in the premarket after the operator of a new and used clothing marketplace gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. Poshmark reported better-than-expected revenue for its most recent quarter, along with a slightly smaller-than-expected loss.

