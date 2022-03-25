Here’s how to take a sabbatical, even if your company doesn't offer one

Katherine Ullman spent part of her sabbatical in Colombia. Courtesy: Katherine Ullman

Katherine Ullman was burned out from working intensely during the Covid-19 pandemic and was questioning her next career move. A two-month sabbatical from her job was just what she needed to reevaluate her life. In December, Ullman, who is 33 years old and lives in San Francisco, traveled to Mexico for a yoga retreat and also to Colombia, where she hiked and took an online drawing class. "There were conversations about changing roles," said Ullman said of her job. "I was trying to figure out, do I want to do that? "Did I want to do that here?" she added. "Or, or should I be thinking differently? "All those factors came together and that's what led me to really feel like I needed space." More from Invest in You:

Deepak Chopra: Here's how to land the right job during the 'Great Reshuffle' Ullman's consulting firm had a policy that paid her during her leave. Yet not everyone is as fortunate. Some may be allowed to take unpaid leave. Others may instead quit their jobs. In fact, that's just what Ullman did shortly after she returned to work at the end of January. "I hadn't really made a decision about what I was planning to do," she said. "Then I came back and it just was clear." Ullman is now on her second sabbatical, this one unpaid. Fortunately, she has money saved to pay her bills. To be sure, sabbaticals are not a common employee benefit. Prior to the pandemic, only 5% of organizations offered a paid sabbatical program, while 11% offered it unpaid, according to the Society for Human Resource Management's 2019 benefits report. Yet there is something different between a one- or two-week vacation and multiple months off, said DJ DiDonna, who studies sabbaticals and is the founder of research and advocacy nonprofit The Sabbatical Project.

"Very rarely do you get a chance to step back and say, 'What am I doing? How am I approaching life? What do I want my life to be like? Have I gotten off path?'" he said. While experts hope that more employers will create sabbatical policies in response to the Great Resignation, the wave of pandemic-era job quitting that's also known as the Great Reshuffle, there are ways to move forward without a specific policy in place. Whether you want to ask your employer for an extended leave or simply walk away from work for a period of time, here's what the experts say to do.

How to approach your employer

Katherine Ullman took an online drawing class while on sabbatical in Colombia. Katherine Ullman

Before you go to your boss to ask about a sabbatical, do your research first. See what benefits may be offered by the company, even if it isn't exactly identified as a sabbatical, said Vicki Salemi, career expert at jobs website Monster. "There may be some areas of gray," she said. "There may be some opportunity to explore." Even if you don't see anything in your benefits that would appear to allow you the extended time off, still talk with your boss. That conversation should ideally be in person or over video or phone, but not via email or other messaging, Salemi said. When you meet, know exactly what it is you are asking for — the number of weeks off and when you want it to start. Have an idea of how your work would be handled during your absence, Salemi advised. Once you make the request, follow through. Check with human resources or whatever next step may have been decided during the meeting. Start an email chain, noting what was discussed and ask any follow up questions, she said. If the answer is no, then consider your options. "That is an opportunity to pause and look at the big picture and see if this company is really the right fit for you," Salemi said.

Deciding to quit

Mohit Bhasin did a lot of kitesurfing during his sabbatical. Courtesy: Mohit Bhasin