Biden's job approval rating hits lowest point of his presidency as most Americans think the U.S. headed in the wrong direction

President Joe Biden's job approval ratings keep falling in his second year in the White House, with just 40% of Americans approving of the job that he is doing, a new NBC News survey finds.

That is the lowest rating Biden has seen in his presidency.

Biden's 3-percentage-point drop in job approval since January comes as a large majority of Americans continue to say the United States is headed in the wrong direction, the poll found.

A total of 71% of respondents to the poll said they believe the country is "off on the wrong track." That is a single percentage point less than the portion of respondents who gave that answer in the same poll taken in mid-January.

The latest grim numbers for Biden come as he leads a Western coalition backing Ukraine's resistance to its invasion by Russia, Americans are dealing with an inflation rate not seen since the 1980s, and as the U.S. enters the third full year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election," Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, told NBC News.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults, 790 of whom were registered voters, over four days last week. It has a margin of error of 3.1% among all respondents.

The political party of incumbent presidents as a rule sees a loss of seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in mid-term elections. All 435 House seats are at stake in the November 2022 elections, while 35 Senate seats are at stake.

Democrats hold a narrow 12-vote majority in the House.

Democrats only control the Senate because of the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, who can tip the scales in their favor when all 48 Democrats and the two independent senators who caucus with them vote as a bloc against the 50 GOP senators.