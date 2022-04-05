Asia-Pacific stocks rise as oil jumps about 2%; Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest rate decision.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% as shares of SoftBank Group and Fanuc climbed more than 1% each.

South Korea's Kospi edged 0.12% higher. Elsewhere, Australia stocks also rose as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.18%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its latest interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Ahead of that decision the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7543, following yesterday's jump from below $0.75.

Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.