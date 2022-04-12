Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start as investors watch China's Covid situation

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Tuesday, as investors continue monitoring developments surrounding the Covid situation in mainland China.

U.S. inflation data is also expected to be out later Tuesday stateside and could provide more clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,725 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,821.52.

Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 7,440, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,485.20.

The World Health Organization said Monday it is monitoring the Covid situation in mainland China, where officials have been battling a major surge in cases. The major Chinese city of Shanghai has accounted for most of mainland China's new Covid cases and was in lockdown about a week after a two-part shutdown was originally supposed to end.