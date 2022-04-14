Solving student debt crisis requires a ‘New Deal moment,’ former education secretary under Obama says

Student loans remain a substantial hurdle for nearly everyone with a college degree.

For those currently struggling under the weight of education debt, President Joe Biden used his executive powers to extend the pause federal student loan payments until September.

Nearly 43 million federal borrowers are hoping massive student loan forgiveness might be Biden's next major move.

"We have an opportunity to make this a New Deal moment," said John B. King Jr., who served as education secretary under former President Barack Obama, during a State of Student Debt summit hosted by the Student Debt Crisis Center.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's large-scale relief programs in the 1930s, aimed at restoring financial well-being after the Great Depression, fundamentally changed the government's role in American lives.

Broad-based loan forgiveness under Biden would be a modern-day parallel, he said.

This is "a moment for our country to actually take on some of our deeper systemic challenges and correct the policy mistakes of the last 40 years," King added.

Since the 1980s, declining public funds have caused college tuition to skyrocket, leaving many families either with insurmountable student loan debt or unable to afford a higher education altogether.