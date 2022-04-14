Here's why Airbnb's 2019 acquisition of HotelTonight could be key to its post-pandemic playbook

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

Like many mobile-first, on-demand service-based companies started in the early 2010s, HotelTonight saw similarities with two of the biggest disruptors in that category.

"That's how the world is moving: with Uber, you push a button and get a car; with GrubHub, you push a button and you get food," HotelTonight CEO and co-founder Sam Shank said during a June 2013 appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"With us, you push a button, and you get a place to stay," he said. "We're the app for on-demand shelter."

Launched in January 2011, HotelTonight looked to popularize a part of the travel and leisure sector that its founders felt had been overlooked: last-minute and same-day bookings.

"The idea from the start was all about trying to bring the idea to the mainstream that spontaneous travel is just more fun and rewarding," Jared Simon, the former COO and co-founder of HotelTonight, said in a recent interview. "At the outset, that was not a concept that was mainstream in the least, and we got a lot of pushback about the notion."

But HotelTonight quickly gained traction as it leaned into its mobile-first experience that resonated well with a younger, more cost-conscious demographic.

"At the time, the process of booking travel was like buying a house or applying for a loan," Simon said. "The amount of information and time you had to give up sort of killed any sort of spontaneity in traveling at all and just made it feel like a transaction, not an experience."

Simon said that travelers would often tell them that they "had been treated really poorly by the incumbent online travel agencies for years," and HotelTonight instead tried to "prove that we could develop a real partnership with them." That led to a focus on things like simplifying the information you had to enter and providing more images and well-written descriptions of the rooms themselves, features that Simon said have "become much more pervasive now."

Even the concept of last-minute bookings was cribbed by some of the incumbents. Booking.com launched its own Booking Now app in 2015, which it shut down roughly two years later, while several other clones popped up around the globe with similar business models.

While Shank said in 2013 that the company wouldn't look to "go after the entire market of travel," HotelTonight did make a shift over time to become a more traditional hotel booking platform, expanding its booking window, adding a desktop browser version and even leaning into more luxury hotel deal offerings for their cost-conscious base.

In 2017 it announced a $37 million Series E round that took it to a $463 million valuation, bringing its total funding to $126.9 million from firms like Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, and First Round Capital, according to Crunchbase. It even struck partnership deals with Madison Square Garden and the New York Yankees, providing geolocated offers to fans at sporting events and concerts.

"We were fortunate we were in a space where we were one of the earliest mobile-only commerce apps," Simon said. "That gave us some latitude and some space to work because the larger behemoths hadn't figured out how to colonize that space yet, so we were able to pioneer some marketing concepts and other ways of reaching consumers that gave us a beachhead, and then allowed us to take another step with the MSG partnership and other areas where we were innovating on in addition to the core product."

HotelTonight grew to the point that it had more than 25,000 hotels in approximately 1,700 cities worldwide on its platform.