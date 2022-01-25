One of Google's earliest genetic experiments, 23andMe, paid off — here's what will make or break its future

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

In 2006, the estimated cost of sequencing a single human genome was about $14 million. That same year, Anne Wojcicki, along with co-founders Linda Avey and Paul Cuszena, started a company that promised to provide direct-to-consumer genetic sequencing for as little as $99.

23andMe stands out as an example of many of the traits we've seen in the most disruptive companies over the last decade: It built a strong consumer brand that has become synonymous with a new business model (personal genetics); it fought off a regulatory challenge that threatened to sink the company in its early years; it partnered with a larger incumbent to expand its business and find a path to profitability; and it rode the wave of popularity of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to reach the public markets. In all, it's a great company for our year-long look back at the inaugural Disruptor 50 list.

By the time the first Disruptor 50 list was published in 2013, and 23andMe earned a spot on the list, the company had raised more than $50 million from investors including biotech firm Genentech, venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, and Google (Wojcicki's sister, Susan, was an early Google employee and is the CEO of YouTube, and, at the time, Anne Wojcicki was married to Google founder Sergey Brin). Consumers were finding their way to the product, showing both an interest in knowing more about their ancestry and health, and a willingness to pay for it.

Then came the regulators. The FDA stopped 23andMe from making any health-related claims in October 2013, severely slowing its growth and putting it in direct competition with other companies that were more focused on genealogy. The FDA put 23andMe through a two-year review process before finally giving its health data the green light in October 2015. That cleared the way for a period of hypergrowth.