72% of six-figure earners are men, while 57% of workers making under $25,000 are women, survey finds

Many Americans agree it now takes a six-figure salary — at least — to get by amid today's rising prices and economic uncertainty.

Yet, 72% of six-figure earners are men, according to a recent report by MagnifyMoney that's based on an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. For every woman who makes at least $100,000, 2.5 men do, the report found. Meanwhile, 57% of workers who earn less than $25,000 a year are women.

Women are disproportionately overrepresented in low-wage and part-time jobs and underrepresented in the highest-paying positions, MagnifyMoney found.

"Women are always playing catch-up," said Ismat Mangla, MagnifyMoney's executive editor.

"They bear the brunt of low-wage jobs, and those low wages translate to a lifetime of being behind when it comes to building financial security," she added.

The gender wage gap has remained remarkably stubborn for decades.

During the pandemic, women were heavily employed in many of front-line industries that were hardest hit. And within those sectors, women were more likely to get laid off or voluntarily step out of the workforce to care for children.

The gap persists despite women's increasing levels of education and even widens among higher-income workers.