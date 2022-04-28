How Headspace Health is tackling the global mental health crisis

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

In 2013, the idea of an app for mental health-care may have seemed novel, if not monumental in terms of a global challenge for a disruptive start-up. But times have changed. A global pandemic that led to a massive spike in mental health challenges, and the acceleration in adoption of technology-based health care, make what start-ups like Ginger.io set out to do more than a decade ago seem ahead of their time.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates approximately 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, and that the vast majority of those in low- and middle-income countries where mental, neurological and substance abuse disorders receive no treatment at all. The supply-demand imbalance for mental health care surged since the Covid-19 pandemic. One Lancet study estimated that 53 million additional cases of major depressive disorders and 76 million additional cases of anxiety disorders globally in 2020.

Ginger.io, which grew out of an MIT Media Lab team focused on aggregating and analyzing health care data, was featured on the inaugural CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2013 for leading the way in creating a data-driven, on-demand digital mental health ecosystem. It became a unicorn in 2021 after a $100 million funding round led by Blackstone.

At the time of the deal, Ginger reported revenue that had tripled year-over-year for three consecutive years and more than 500 employer customers including Paramount, Delta Air Lines, Domino's, SurveyMonkey, Axon, 10x Genomics, and Sephora, as well as deals with corporate health-care concierge company Accolade and upstart online pharmacy Capsule.

The company said demand for its services increased three-fold during the pandemic, but as the scale of the mental health-care issue has grown, the start-ups tackling it have had to scale, too. Late in 2021, Ginger merged with an app-based business many people looking for some calm during Covid had come to know: meditation app Headspace.

The $3 billion merger of Headspace Health and Ginger was part of a larger consolidation trend within the digital health care space and movement by disparate health tech businesses to roll up a full suite of services under a model known as value-based care. Other original CNBC Disruptors — Castlight Health, which merged with Vera Whole Health, and Audax (now part of health giant UnitedHealth's tech-based business Optum) — were among a recent wave of deals among some of the best known health tech start-ups. Virgin Pulse and Welltok. Accolade buying PlushCare. Grand Rounds and Doctors on Demand. Teladoc and chronic care company Livongo.

The combined Headspace-Ginger entity reaches nearly 100 million lives across 190-plus countries through direct-to-consumer business and 3,500+ enterprise and health plan partners.

"The increase in need is staggering," said Russell Glass, CEO of Headspace Health. "You've gone from 20% of the [U.S.] population with a need to 40%, so a doubling of those with an acute anxiety, depression or other mental health need."

Headspace Health clients include Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines and Cigna.