SpaceX is expanding the solar farm at its South Texas launch facility

SpaceX is expanding the solar farm at its Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, according to documents obtained by CNBC from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The FWS documents, known as a draft biological conference and opinion (BCO), reveal that SpaceX is increasing the size of its on-site solar farm by 1.7 acres, or about 30%, making the solar array a total of 7.1 acres. The company has begun clearing and leveling for construction at the site already.

Elon Musk's space company already uses solar panels and big batteries at the South Texas vertical launch facility to provide electricity for day-to-day operations. It also operates a natural gas power plant in Boca Chica.

As of late 2021, the solar farm there covered 5.4 acres and supplied approximately 1 MW of power, with a 3.87 MW-hour battery for energy storage according to the BCO.

The expansion underway, with construction expected to take place over two years in all, would add 750 kilowatts of power for a total of 1.6 MWs of energy, and an additional battery system enabling up to 8 MW-hours of storage, the documents said.

They also indicate that SpaceX is using panels made by Chinese manufacturers Trina Solar at the launch facility rather than photovoltaics produced by Tesla, the electric vehicle and energy business also led by Musk.

The batteries for the solar farm are Tesla's Power Pack energy storage systems, however, which are geared for businesses and utilities. Tesla also offers a residential battery, the Powerwall, and a grid-scale energy storage system called the Megapack.