Trump loses bid to stay New York contempt of court order and avoid $10K daily fine

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lost an effort at an appeals court to stay a contempt order from a New York judge, and as a result still owes a fine of $10,000 per day, according to the state attorney general's office.

Trump on April 25 was found in contempt by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron for failing to comply with a subpoena from Attorney General Letitia James seeking records she wants to see for her civil investigation of his company, the Trump Organization.

Engoron imposed a fine on Trump of $10,000 per day until he was satisfied that Trump had complied with the subpoena.

The judge on Friday kept that fine and contempt order in place, saying that new affidavits by Trump and his lawyers claiming they could not find the documents were not sufficient.

Trump had asked the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department to stay Engoron's contempt order as the former president appeals the judge's finding.

That division rejected the stay request, according to a spokeswoman for James.

James is investigating allegations that the Trump Organization improperly manipulated the stated valuations of real estate assets to obtain more favorable financial terms on loans, insurance and taxes.

