How one non-profit is helping single moms disrupt the cycle of poverty

It's no secret the Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on millions of moms.

Trying to juggle work amid ongoing child care uncertainties has left many mothers frustrated into the third year of the pandemic.

While tough choices between work and parenting were a shock for middle- and upper-income women, low-income women already faced those trade-offs before the national health crisis hit, according to Chastity Lord, CEO of Jeremiah Program, a non-profit organization focused on helping single mothers and their children overcome poverty.

"Many of our moms knew the system wasn't working before the pandemic," Lord said.

"The system ceased to work for middle class and upper middle class folks, where they couldn't throw money at it, and so it became a national conversation," she said.

The dilemma shed light on the "poverty tax" many single women face, which threatens their work stability and ability to pursue higher education.

"Single moms with small children matter," Lord said. "They represent an incredibly large group in our country, and disproportionately single parent moms are at or below the poverty level."

Jeremiah Program is working to break that cycle of poverty for single mothers in nine U.S. cities.