43% of investors say they're too nervous to get into markets right now. Here's why they should invest anyway

"People don't like uncertainty when it comes to finances and that is exactly what we have experienced in the markets thus far in 2022," said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights at Allianz Life, in a statement.

That's a nearly 10 percentage-point increase from the previous quarter, the survey found. In addition, more than half of respondents worry about a market crash, and 81% expect volatility to continue in the market this year.

That's sparked worry for some investors. Some 43% said they're too nervous to invest in the market right now, according to Allianz Life's Quarterly Market Perceptions study, an online survey of more than 1,000 adults conducted in March.

The stock market has been off to a rough start this year. The S&P 500 Index is currently down more than 16% year to date through Monday's close.

Even amid market volatility and uncertainty going forward, financial experts advise that people, especially investors with long time horizons, continue to put money into the stock market.

"Consistency in life and in investing is a real critical element to building wealth," said certified financial planner Diahann Lassus, managing principal at Peapack Private Wealth Management in New Providence, New Jersey.

Dollar-cost averaging

If you're investing for retirement in a 401(k) plan, you should continue to put the same amount into markets, or dollar-cost average your investment.

"You have to be able to do that on the up and the down, that's literally how you compound," said Douglas Boneparth, CFP, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "That's how you win the game."

Continuing to buy when markets fall is also where investors can find opportunities for stocks poised to increase, he said.

"You're effectively buying things at a discount," said Lee Baker, CFP, founder of Apex Financial Services in Atlanta, adding that having discipline in today's market is like having a parent tell you to eat your vegetables when you were a kid.

"Broccoli doesn't taste so good when we're younger, or carrots, but its good for you and in the long-term it pays off in the form of strong bones," he said. With investing, the payoff is a strong retirement account when you're ready to stop working, he said.

Rebalance if needed

If the market's downturn is keeping you up at night, it may be a good time to rebalance the assets in your portfolio.

"If you ended up with 80% in equities and that's really giving you an ulcer, then maybe it's time to review that exposure," said Lassus, adding that markets may have already done the work for you.

She also suggested rotating money from winners – stocks that have performed well – to ones that have lost value. Even though it can be difficult to sell your high performers, the discipline of selling high and buying low will serve you well over time.

Baker agreed, adding that for some investors, the typical 60% equities and 40% bonds portfolio may no longer make sense.

"Maybe they really need to be at 50-50, or 40-60," Baker said.