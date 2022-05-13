It's 'reckless' to talk about defeating Russia, says former advisor to the Soviet Union

Russia has "considerable firepower" and it's reckless to talk about defeating the country, according to a former economic advisor to the Soviet Union.

Jeffrey Sachs, now an economics professor at Columbia University, said the U.S. seems to believe it can beat Russia militarily, and the West is supporting Ukraine in its effort to push Russia out.

"With that view, Ukraine decided not to continue negotiations that were underway" even though talks were advancing at the end of March, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. Instead, Ukraine "changed the tune and said that now, their goal is to defeat Russia."

"What it means is an escalation of the war, an escalation of global dangers, an escalation of the economic fallout and a lost opportunity to find an off-ramp to this conflict as was taking shape already," Sachs said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that he does not foresee Ukraine peace negotiations happening in the immediate future.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, which was sent after office hours.