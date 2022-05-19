Gas prices just hit a new record high. Here are a few ways to cut down the cost

As the summer driving season nears, gasoline prices show no signs of slowing down. The national average for unleaded gas hit a new high of $4.59 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA. For the first time ever, the average price was $4 per gallon or above in all 50 states this week, AAA data shows. Last year at this time, the price was $3.04 per gallon. Soaring prices for crude oil are largely to blame, the automotive group said. "The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement.

How to save on gas