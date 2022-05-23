What to watch today: S&P 500 set to open higher after narrowly avoiding a bear market close

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rose 350 points Monday after the 30-stock average logged its first eight-week losing streak since 1923. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted seven straight losing weeks. The S&P 500 on Friday dipped into bear market territory. But thanks to an incredible late-session rally from steep losses, the broad market index actually finished higher, avoiding a close of 20% or more below its prior high. (CNBC) Bond prices went lower and yields moved higher Monday as stocks made gains in the premarket. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 2.8% ahead of the Fed 's release on Wednesday the minutes from its latest policy meeting earlier this month, which resulted in a 50 basis point rise in rates, double the increase seen in March. The market expects rate hikes at all of the remaining Fed meetings this year. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH