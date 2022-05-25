Capital gains may have triggered hundreds of billions more in individual taxes for 2021, analysis shows. How to trim your tax bill

The U.S. Department of the Treasury building

Some investors may be grappling with the sting of higher-than-expected capital gains for 2021 and losses in 2022. But experts say tax-planning opportunities may soften the blow.

Individuals paid significantly more taxes this season, and the surge in capital gains in 2021 may be to blame, according to an analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

Adjusted for inflation, filers paid more than $500 billion in April 2022, compared to north of $300 billion in the years before the pandemic, based on data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the report shows. Payments dipped below $250 billion in May 2021.

More from Personal Finance:

Borrowers on edge as Biden weighs action on student loan forgiveness

Still missing your tax refund? You’ll soon receive 5% interest

Why 2022 has been a dangerous time to retire — and what you can do about it

These payments reflect taxes that weren't withheld from paychecks — which often includes capital gains, dividends and interest — along with levies paid by so-called pass-through businesses, with profits flowing to owners' individual tax returns.

"It's a striking increase," said Alex Arnon, associate director of policy analysis for the Penn Wharton Budget Model, who worked on the analysis.