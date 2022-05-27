Two-thirds of American workers say their pay is not keeping up with inflation

Moyo Studio | E+ | Getty Images

The latest inflation read from the government, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, showed on Friday morning that prices may be starting to ease from record levels, but financial stress among workers amid the steepest inflation in four decades remains as high as ever. Two-thirds of American workers say their salaries are not keeping pace with inflation, and the percentage of employees considering quitting a job is at a four-year high, according to a new CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. Sixty-six percent of workers say inflation has outpaced any salary gains they've made in the past 12 months, while 19% say increases in their salary have about matched inflation and 13% say their salary has increased more than inflation. As more American workers at multiple income levels give voice to a frustration that the economic data has been signaling throughout this year — that price gains continue to outpace wage gains — the squeeze is particularly high among middle-income workers. Those with incomes between $50,000 to $150,000 are more likely than high-income and low-income groups to say their salary has not kept up with inflation, according to the survey. The online poll was conducted May 10-16, 2022 among a national sample of 9,254 workers in the United States. While 72% of workers in the CNBC|Momentive poll say they are "well paid" or "very well paid," that is tied for the lowest level in the survey's history, while the 28% who say they are not well paid is at an all-time high. Thirty-nine percent of workers say they have seriously considered quitting their jobs in the past three months, the highest level since the survey began in 2019, and up 6% from last November.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The percentage of workers thinking about quitting their job is at a survey peak. CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey

"Inflation is absolutely a driver in worker turnover right now," said Laura Wronski, senior manager of research science at Momentive. "Workers who say their salary has outpaced inflation are the least likely to say they've considered quitting their job in the last three months, and workers who say inflation has outpaced their salary increases are the most likely to be looking for a new job." The latest inflation reading spurred hopes peak inflation may have been passed, but an easing in prices doesn't mean high inflation is going away. Real wage growth across the wage distribution is down, and it is the middle-income workers that are in a worse position than they were pre-pandemic — the lowest-wage workers, by contrast, while struggling with inflation have seen the biggest wage gains. "They are getting hit really hard by this," said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, which focuses on the needs of low- and middle-income Americans. As companies including Microsoft and Apple announce pay raises for workers this month, among both the salaried class, and in Apple's case, workers in its retail stores where the first unionization drives are underway, Shierholz said workers are aware of one important data point that frustrates them and is pressing them to demand more: corporate profit increases. "We know a huge part of the rise in prices has been because employers' profits have gone way up," she said. "Workers are paying the higher prices and their employers are raking in the profits, and that's just a fundamental imbalance. There is capacity to go higher. There is a choice. These gains are going to profits and employers could make a different choice," she said. Quit rates are elevated across the wage distribution, but record level of workers thinking about quitting doesn't directly overlap with the middle-wage worker squeeze, because the highest level of quits is among the lower-wage jobs where the highest level of openings exist. "Low-wage workers are able to job hop, finding new opportunities at higher wage levels. Really high-income workers, those making $150,000 or more per year, are more likely to be in jobs that have been able to boost salaries by the most, so even if they've stayed in their role they've seen their salaries grow," Wronski said. The quit rates in the Covid economy show the biggest spikes in low-wage sectors including retail and food services, not knowledge worker jobs more concentrated in the middle-income bracket. "People were expecting a lot more workers to jump ship when the big raises didn't come, and they didn't," said Rucha Vankudre, senior economist at labor market research firm Emsi Burning Glass.

Now is the time to get your wage gains