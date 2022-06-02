Op-ed: Financial literacy should be a family affair to help empower future generations

The Covid-19 pandemic really highlighted how financially troubled our society is. Debt levels are extremely high, bankruptcies are commonplace and many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Today’s adults are suffering and may be setting the next generation up for trouble, as well.

Tackling the financial literacy crisis in America begins in the home, as financial education courses are still not being taught consistently in schools across the country.

Yet, according to a T. Rowe Price study, 36% of parents are “very” or “extremely” reluctant to discuss finances with their children, and another 26% say they are “somewhat” reluctant. As a result, kids today have no concept of money or how it works.

Despite this reluctance, it’s important for parents to start the money conversation at home with their kids. With that said, here’s a basic guide of financial concepts that you can discuss with kids at various age ranges.