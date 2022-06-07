Beware of scams involving jobs, stimulus checks and tax refunds, IRS warns

The IRS is warning taxpayers to look out for scams involving fake job offers, tax refunds and pandemic-era benefits like stimulus checks, as criminals continue to use the ongoing health crisis to steal cash and data.

"Scammers continue using the pandemic as a device to scare or confuse potential victims into handing over their hard-earned money or personal information," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a bulletin issued Monday.

Rettig urged Americans to be skeptical of suspicious calls, texts and e-mails promising nonexistent benefits and suggested people should verify information on a trusted government website like IRS.gov.

The federal government has issued all three authorized rounds of stimulus checks (formally known as Economic Impact Payments), and most eligible people already received their checks, according to the IRS.

But thieves are still using stimulus checks to lure victims and "pose a continuing threat," the agency said.

People missing a stimulus payment were able to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit for the remainder on their 2020 or 2021 tax return. But they may still be waiting on their refund. As of May 20, the IRS had issued 96 million refunds this filing season.