Michigan is poised to become 14th state to mandate personal finance education

High school students in Michigan will soon be guaranteed a personal finance course before they graduate.

The Michigan House of Representatives on Tuesday passed HB 5190 by a vote of 94-13. The bill passed the state's senate in May with a vote of 35-2. Next, it will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign into law.

The signature will make Michigan the 14th state to mandate personal finance education at the high school level, according to Next Gen Personal Finance's bill tracker.

"At the most fundamental level, a high school education must prepare students for adult life," said Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, a sponsor of the bill, in a statement.

"Personal finance should be part of that educational preparation," she added. "A financial literacy class will familiarize students with key financial concepts, helping them understand how to handle their personal budgets."

Details of the bill

Michigan's personal finance legislation was first passed by the state's House of Representatives in December with a 57-43 vote. It was amended and sent to the senate, where it passed 35-2 in May.

Because the bill was amended, the House had to vote on it again before it could be sent to the governor for her signature.