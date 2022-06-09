Sanders, Warren propose bill to extend Social Security's solvency for 75 years, increase benefits by $2,400 per year

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the 10th Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 25, 2020.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a new bill on Thursday that aims to extend Social Security's solvency for 75 years by raising taxes on the wealthy, while in some ways making benefits more generous.

The proposal, called the Social Security Expansion Act, would expand benefits for current and new beneficiaries by $200 per month, or $2,400 per year, and would make the monthly checks more generous in other ways.

To do that, and improve the program's solvency at the same time, the plan also calls for raising taxes on high-earning households.

Sanders and Warren, who are co-chairs of the Expand Social Security Caucus, were joined by Democrats including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Alex Padilla of California, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, along with Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat representing Oregon.

In 2022, payroll taxes are applied to income up to $147,000. The bill calls for lifting that cap and applying the Social Security payroll tax to all income of more than $250,000.

Social Security payroll taxes are applied at a rate of 6.2% for both the employer and employee, for a total of 12.4%, which is deducted from pay checks.

The bill calls for having the wealthy pay more through a 12.4% tax on investment and business income, increasing the net investment income tax by 12.4% and also applying the levies to certain businesses that are not currently subject to payroll taxes.

"Today, absurdly and unfairly, there is a cap on income subject to Social Security taxes," Sanders said in prepared remarks during a Thursday Senate hearing.